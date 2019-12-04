WPD investigating Orange Street shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night on Orange Street.
Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jessica Williams said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Orange Street just before 7:45 p.m. in reference to shots fired.
One male was shot. He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Wilmington Police said it’s unclear if his injuries are life-threatening or not at this time.
Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.
Police said there is no suspect discription.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3620 or use www.tip708.com to remain anonymous.