Welcome Naomi! WWAY’s Amanda Fitzpatrick gives birth to baby girl

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY congratulates Evening Anchor Amanda Fitzpatrick and her husband, Yusef on the birth of a beautiful baby girl!

Amanda and Yusef are so excited and proud to welcome their first child together. Naomi Rose was born Sunday, December 1 at 9:46 p.m. at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

They are grateful to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff taking care of mother and baby.

They plan to continue to spoil and nurture her and are excited about their beautiful bundle of joy!