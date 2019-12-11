Thousands in Columbus County to finally get high speed internet

BOLTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of homes, numerous businesses, schools and more in Columbus County are getting high speed internet.

It’s thanks to a multi-million dollar grant through the United States Department of Agriculture.

- Advertisement -

USDA has invested nearly $8 million in North Carolina. 4,000 homes in Columbus County are going to finally have broadband access.

In June, Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative (ATMC) applied for the ReConnect Loan and Grant Program through USDA.

ATMC is matching the investment, making the project about $16 million.

Related Article: Federal shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal

Project officials say this is going to make it easier for students to do their homework and create more job opportunites in the county.

We will have more on this tonight on WWAY News.