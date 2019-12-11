Wrightsville Beach bar collects hundreds of bikes for children in need

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Wrightsville Beach bar is collecting hundreds of bikes to give to children in need this holiday season.

Jimmy’s at Red Dogs and local band L Shape Lot joined forces three years ago to start a bike drive as a part of the Toys for Tots campaign. Since then, Bar Owner Jimmy Gilleece says they have been able to collect more than 600 bikes. They hope to surpass a total of 1,000 bikes by the end of this year’s drive.

From kids to adults, Gilleece says he’s seen the Wrightsville Beach community step up over the last few weeks to make generous donations, but is still in need of more.

You can drop of bikes at 5 N. Lumina Ave. in Wrightsville Beach.

You can also buy bikes online and get them shipped to Jimmy’s. They ask to make sure you include your name.

Donations will be accepted through Sunday, Dec. 15 at noon. That’s when Two Men in a Truck will pick up the bikes and take them to the Salvation Army.

In 2018, more than 28,600 toys were distrubted to more than 3,200 kids in the greater New Hanover County area through the US Marine Corps Toys For Tots campaign.