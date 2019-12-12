Wilmington PD shows off high-tech equipment at new training center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Last week, the Haynes Lacewell Police and Fire Training Facility opened its doors. Wilmington Police showed us what its made of Thursday.

“It will allow them to see the latest and greatest innovations in the way police officers are trained for the future,” Assistant Police Chief Donny Williams said.

The training facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology like the 100-yard indoor shooting range that can hold patrol cars.

“We can actually do scenarios including vehicle stops or working around a car,” Williams said.

The range is made of concrete, steel, and Troy Board. Troy Board is a material that controls sound. If a bullet goes through the board, it hits a steel wall. This leaves the bullet between the board and steel, ensuring all shots fired in the facility remain indoors.

An interesting gadget is the Use-of-Force simulator. It allows officers to practice what they would do in a dangerous situation. When the simulation is complete, officers can review their actions and learn how to improve for next time.

The K-9 training area is loaded with various obstacles and hurdles for the dogs to climb, jump through, or climb under. There are also several large boxes for officers to hide in to allow the dogs to practice searching for suspects.

Williams says this facility will allow WPD to take things to the next level.

“Everyday we should be looking at ways we can do things better,” Williams said. “And that’s what this facility will allow us to do.”

He says its all about their mission statement.

“Which is to protect,” he said. “If you walk in the building it says protect, if you look at the sign outside it says training to protect and that’s what we want to embody.”