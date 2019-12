TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A man’s body was found in a wooded area in Tabor City Thursday evening, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 5:15 p.m. to the 5800 block of Ramsey Ford Road.

An investigation is underway to find out the man’s identity.

CCSO says foul play is suspected.

If you know any information you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office or call 911.