NHSO: High school baseball coach charged with assault involving student

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover High School baseball coach has been charged with misdemeanor assault, according to the sheriff’s office.

Richard Foy faces allegations that he assaulted a student on school grounds.

In a statement, New Hanover County Schools spokeswoman Caress Clegg said, “New Hanover County Schools values the safety of all of our students. Mr. Foy has been suspended with pay since Thursday, December 12, 2019 while the district conducts and investigation.”

No word yet on the specifics of the allegation.