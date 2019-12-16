New Hanover County approves new Stormwater program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Starting this summer, residents in the unincorporated areas of New Hanover County will no longer be responsible for maintaining and cleaning ditches and pipes on their property.

On Monday morning, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to create a Stormwater Services program, which will ensure the continued upkeep of the stormwater management system.

Stormwater Services will be part of the county’s Engineering Department and go into effect July 1, 2020.

According to a news release, the service will create a flexible way to plan and pay for more resilient water management practices, as well as allow the county to provide a higher level of service for residents.

“This is something we’ve been exploring since 2017, because proactively managing stormwater in the unincorporated areas of the county is an important and much-needed service for our community,” said New Hanover County Engineer Jim Iannucci. “When this service begins in July, the responsibility for stormwater maintenance will shift from residents to the county and we can implement a more strategic and comprehensive approach to stormwater management.”

Property owners who live in the unincorporated areas of the county will be charged a fee of $67.80 a year, which breaks down to $5.65 a month. It will be collected once a year through the county’s property tax bill and will be listed as a separate fee for property owners.

Commercial properties, nonprofits, churches and any other non-residential properties will be charged a fee based on their impervious surface area.

Properties developed since September of 2000 that maintain stormwater control measures under a county permit will receive a 31 percent discount, since less maintenance from Stormwater Services will be required.

Beginning in July 2020, the county will begin implementing the service starting with required maintenance, an assessment of the current stormwater system and conveyances, and prioritizing maintenance for existing drainage easements.

During this time, the county will also be managing the contracted work funded through $4 million in Emergency Watershed Protection funds to remove downed trees and sediment in watersheds as a result of Hurricane Florence.

Community meetings will be held in February 2020.