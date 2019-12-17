CFCC ranked #1 in NC for associate nursing degrees

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Community College Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program has been ranked number one in North Carolina going into 2020, according to NursingProcess.org.

All 88 schools in North Carolina offering nursing education were analyzed to develop the list of the best schools for associate degree nursing programs.

"We are proud to be recognized by NursingProcess.org for the accomplishments of our Associate Degree Nursing program. Our outstanding nursing faculty is focused on quality education and student success," said Dr. Mary Ellen Naylor, dean of health sciences. "The success of our nursing students exemplifies the commitment CFCC has to prepare graduates who are committed and eager to be part of a team meeting the healthcare needs of our community."

The rankings and scores for each school were based on academic quality, exam performance, affordability and overall reputation.