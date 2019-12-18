Man shot, killed at Chadbourn home

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man was shot and killed inside a Chadbourn home Tuesday morning, according to the Chadbourn Police Department.

Police Chief Anthony Spivey says Anthony Chestnut was fatally shot inside his home around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Jackson Street.

Spivey says Chabourn PD administered first aid, but they were unable to revive Chestnut.

Police met with the District Attorney’s office Wednesday morning and says charges will likely be filed against the suspect.

Please check back for more on this developing story.