Man fatally shot by NHSO deputies was wanted for crimes in Carolinas

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting at a New Hanover County apartment complex Tuesday night.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at the Briarcliff Villas Apartments just before 9 p.m.

A WWAY reporter saw a car at the scene with bullet holes, a broken windshield and shattered windows.

NHSO spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says the sheriff’s office, in partnership with the FBI, were searching for a violent suspect wanted out of Charlotte and Myrtle Beach, SC for heinous crimes including kidnapping, carjacking at gunpoint, and armed robbery.

Information was received that the suspect Kyle Horton, known to be armed and dangerous, was possibly headed to the Wilmington area, NHSO says.

Detectives reportedly saw Horton pull up outside the Briarcliff Villas. NHSO says detectives attempted to arrest Horton, who drew a firearm on the detectives.

The sheriff’s office says Horton was then shot and killed.