Mysterious boom rattles Carolina Beach area

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many of you have been talking about loud booms heard in and around Carolina Beach Thursday.

Mysterious “booms” have happened along the coast for decades.

Camp Lejeune Public Affairs confirms the base was conducting artillery training exercises, but says it likely wouldn’t have been what people heard.

It wasn’t an earthquake either. United States Geological Survey did not report any earthquakes along the east coast Thursday.

The noises are often associated with the “seneca guns” — a long-held legend about the sounds, but in reality the sounds have never actually been explained.