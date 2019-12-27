Arrangements made for teen killed in Christmas Day crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Following an accident on Greenville Loop Road on Christmas Day, one teen has died and two are being treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

17 year old Kevin Bryan Cruz Leon was a senior at John T. Hoggard High School.

His memorial service is scheduled at noon on Saturday, December 28 at St. Mark Catholic Church on Eastwood Road.

Cruz Leon’s sister has started a GoFundMe page to fund his funeral in the Dominican Republic, where most of his family lives. If you would like to donate, please follow this link.