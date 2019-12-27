Highway Patrol investigating Pender County plane crash

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — NC Highway Patrol is on scene of a plane crash in Pender County.

Sergeant J.B. Casteen said upon takeoff at the Topsail Airpark, a man from Georgia lost control and went into the trees.

- Advertisement -

The man had just purchased the plane and was leaving with it at the time of the crash.

According to Casteen, the man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries. He has not yet been identified.

William Hughes works at the Topsail Airpark and had just sold the plane to the crash victim.

Related Article: No survivors in Ethiopian Airlines crash en route to Kenya

He was recording video when the crash happened. We’ll hear more from Hughes tonight on WWAY News at 11.

NC Highway Patrol said they are waiting on word from the FAA on how to proceed.