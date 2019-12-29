Local Chick-fil-A employee spreads kindness one order at a time

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Fast food chain Chick-fil-A is known for their customer service experience.

If you’ve gone through the drive thru at the Chick-fil-A on Oleander Drive in Wilmington, you probably already know Jeremiah Murrill.

He may just be taking your meal order, but it’s the way he does it that has caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of people in a local viral video.

A frequent customer saw Murrill working and captured a video of him taking her order.

“They asked, ‘Hey can we record you?’ and I was like ‘sure’ and didn’t think anything of it,” Murrill said.



Little did he know that video would be viewed more than 165,000 times in a matter of days on Facebook.

“You are only one swipe away from having an awesome lunch meal,” Murrill said in the viral video. “It will be our pleasure to serve you at the drive thru window after two more things — a fist bump for each of you. You guys are awesome! Thanks so much for choosing Chick-fil-A.”



The 20-year-old Wilmington native started working for the company a few years ago.

Regardless if it’s hot or cold, rain or shine, Murrill spends countless hours outside striving to make your day a little better.

“Your actions, your behavior, or the way you interact with people matters,” Murrill said. “It can transform a day.”

Through a few smiles and kind words, he hopes the service he provides is a memorable one.

“I serve a lot of guests,” he said. “I try to remember each and every name. That’s just a personal thing for me.”

While he sees thousands of people a day, Murrill treats them all the same and those customers take notice.

“Seeing these lives transform just by talking with them, taking their orders, and being kind and nice,” he said. “It’s awesome.”

His brothers and sisters (Destini, Kristian, Joshua, Angel) also work at the location.

Murrill dreams of owning his own Chick-fil-A franchise while incorporating ministry and music too.