Man killed in overnight shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight in Wilmington.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Wilmington Police Department officers near the 1100-block of Castle Street reportedly heard shots fired in the area.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived at the scene, WPD says they found a 35-year-old man shot.

They initiated life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was sent to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.