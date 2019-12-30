Novant Health and NHRMC expand medical care

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — You may be seeing more of the Novant helicopters in 2020.

Now, rather than operating 12 hours a day, they will have 24 hour medical care.

The aircraft was first stationed at the Brunswick campus in at the beginning of the year.

Novant President Shelbourn Stevens says there has been an increase in the number of patients using it since the beginning of the year.

They’ve flown hundreds of patients with the two helicopters they’ve had, but have made room for a third.

“More people are moving here, so more patients need that higher level of care, and they need to get there in a timely fashion,” Stevens said.

Every helicopter has highly specialized equipment including blood products, laboratory testing, and ventilators.

“Sometimes time is of the essence if it’s a stroke or heart attack, and having this helicopter available to get those patients there within like ten minutes could be life or death saving,” Stevens said.