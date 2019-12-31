Chemours’ new air emission facility now up and running

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new facility to reduce the air emissions of GenX and other PFAS is now up and running at the Chemours Fayetteville Works site in Bladen County.

Chemours said its thermal oxidizer became operational on Friday, four days ahead of the December 31 consent order deadline.

The thermal oxidizer is designed to reduce PFAS air emissions routed through the control device by 99.99 percent.

Within the next 90 days, Chemours and NC Division of Air Quality will conduct testing to confirm the thermal oxidizer is reducing PFAS air emissions.

Chemours said this facility represents a $100 million investment in emissions control technology.

“This news marks a significant accomplishment in our journey to reduce PFAS emissions and further demonstrates our ongoing determination to deliver on our commitments to our community, state and federal regulators and to ourselves,” said Fayetteville Works Plant Manager Brian Long. “Our Chemours team has achieved dramatic reductions in PFAS emissions, and done so in a greatly compressed timeframe, considering the complexity and scale of the emissions control technology that was designed and installed.”

The NC Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) entered into a Consent Order with Chemours and Cape Fear River Watch in February 2019.

The order requires Chemours to address all sources of PFAS at the facility to prevent further impacts to air, soil, groundwater and surface waters.