Wilmington Police investigating after body found following fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after a body was found in the woods behind 2365 Carolina Beach Road.

Jessica Williams, a Wilmington Police spokeswoman, said the call came in around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Williams said there was a fire in the woods behind Kenny Lovitt’s Auto Sales. Wilmington Fire Department put out the fire and found a body, so they called Wilmington Police.

Police think the victim may have been homeless and camping there, but they don’t know for sure. Williams said police cannot determine the victim’s age, race or even cause of death until an autopsy is performed.

The case is still under investigation.