Bladen man arrested after bloody attack, victim found lying on sidewalk

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — A woman was airlifted to a Wilmington hospital after she was stabbed in Bladenboro Thursday morning, police say.

Shortly after 9:00 am, the Bladenboro Police Department responded to an apartment complex on W. Walnut Street in reference to a woman injured lying on the sidewalk.

Police say Bladen Central received two phone calls of people reporting the incident.

Chief William Howell and Bladenboro officers responded and found 63-year-old Kimberley Ann Beeding, who had severe cuts to her throat and neck.

Police say Beeding was flown by AirLink to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries.

Bladenboro Police Officers along with help from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says the stabbing suspect is 36-year-old William Brent Shaw.

Shaw was reportedly found at an address on Burney Road and still had on the bloody clothing believed to be worn during the attack.

Shaw was arrested with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He is in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $100,000 secure bond.

“We are very appreciative of the communities help in solving this crime as well as the help of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office,” said William Howell Chief of the Bladenboro Police Department.