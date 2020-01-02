Man stabbed outside barber shop near downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say a man was stabbed outside of a barber shop near downtown Wilmington Thursday afternoon.

The Wilmington Police Department says a stabbing happened around 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Red Cross Street.

When police arrived, they found a 51-year-old man in front of Best Port City Barbershop with a non-life threatening cut to his chest.

Witnesses say a woman believed to be connected to the stabbing left the scene in a white Honda Accord.

Police say it was a domestic incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you know any information, contact police.