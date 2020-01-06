Man injured in afternoon shooting near Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot at a home near Monkey Junction Monday afternoon, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

WPD says a woman called 911 to report a man had been shot in her home in the 1500 block of Honey Bee Lane, located in the Willoughby Park subdivision.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m.

1 of 3

The man was taken to the hospital, WPD says. No word on the extent of his injuries.

We have a reporter at the scene.

Please check back for more on this developing story.