Man injured in afternoon shooting near Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after a man was shot at a home near Monkey Junction Monday afternoon, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
WPD says a woman called 911 to report a man had been shot in her home in the 1500 block of Honey Bee Lane, located in the Willoughby Park subdivision.
- Advertisement -
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m.
1 of 3
The man was taken to the hospital, WPD says. No word on the extent of his injuries.
We have a reporter at the scene.
Please check back for more on this developing story.