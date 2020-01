LEAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police are searching for the two suspects who robbed a convenience store early Monday morning.

It happened at the Buy & Go on Ploof Road at around 12:17 a.m.

Police say two suspects entered the store wearing face masks and approached the store clerk demanding money.

Both ran off with an undisclosed amount on cash.

Leland Police are requesting anyone with information to contact Det. McCabe at (910) 332-5005.