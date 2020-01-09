Slow Down! Carolina Beach to lower speed limit on South Lake Park Blvd

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After years of trying, the Town of Carolina Beach may be lowering the speed limit on South Lake Park Boulevard.

The current speed limit is 35 miles per hour, but the town is looking to decrease it to 25 between Sumter Avenue and Alabama Avenue.

A town spokesperson says a crash history study by the NCDOT shows the need for a speed reduction.

He says once the council adopts the resolution at its meeting on January 14, the request will go to the Department of Transportation, and then the state.

The spokesman says these changes could be in place by Summer 2020.