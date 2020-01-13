Highway Patrol seeking information in Pender Co. deadly hit-and-run

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC Highway Patrol is requesting assistance from the public regarding a hit-and-run investigation in Pender County.

Around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on US 421 south near Wards Corner Loop Rd.

Investigators determined Tylek Omonte’ Bordeaux, 18, of Burgaw was walking southbound on US 421 when he was struck from behind by an unknown type vehicle.

Bordeaux died of his injuries after being transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Investigators believe the crash occurred between 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday and 1:30 a.m. the following morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Highway Patrol at (919) 296-1311 or the NC Highway Patrol Communications Center at (800) 334-7411.