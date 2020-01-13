Local meteorologist travels to Australia to help fight wildfires

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local meteorologist is headed to Australia to help forecasters there as wildfires continue to burn across the country.

Incident Meteorologist Terry Lebo at the National Weather Service in Wilmington will help the Bureau of Meteorology with fire weather forecasting support to help protect life and property from wildfires.

The NWS Wilmington office, staff at US National Weather Service Eastern Region HQ and NWS HQ came together to make it happen.

“From picking up shifts to getting paperwork processed, it was and will continue to be a major team effort, the NWS Wilmington office posted on Facebook. “We’re all really excited that we can help our partners in Australia in this unique way. Good luck Terry!”