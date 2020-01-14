Sketches of suspects released in reported Wrightsville Beach abduction, sexual assault

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Police have released composite sketches of two men believed to be connected with an abduction and sexual assault that happened last February.

Wrightsville Beach Police Department says they received a walk in report of the crimes on August 6, 2019. Although, the crimes reportedly happened on February 17.

- Advertisement -

The victim told police that she was taking out her garbage early that morning when two unidentified men abducted her from the side of N. Lumina Ave. on Wrightsville Beach. Once in the car, a gray or dark colored extended cab pickup truck, she says she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by both men before ultimately being left again on the side of the road.

One is described as a heavyset 25-35 year old man with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. The other is muscular 25-35 year old man with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know any information, contact Wrightsville Beach Police.