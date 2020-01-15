No more free parking? Kure Beach talks about possible change

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You may have to start paying to park at Kure Beach.

Town leaders are holding another public meeting Wednesday night to discuss the possibility of charging for parking.

The town held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the topic.

Currently all beaches in New Hanover County charge for parking, except for Kure Beach.

Mayor Craig Bloszinsky says no major moves have been made just yet, but these changes could go into effect as early as next year.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, located at 117 Settlers Lane.