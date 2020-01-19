Reward offered after armed robbery in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An armed robbery took place at a gas station in Brunswick County Sunday.

According the the Brunswick County Sheriffs Office, two men robbed the Han-Dee Hugo’s off of Zion Church Road and US 17 around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the two men brandished weapons and made off in a white car, possibly a Honda.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriffs office. A reward is being offered for information leading to their arrest.