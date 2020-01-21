Aquarium begins construction on new otter exhibit

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is making room for some future aquarium family members.

The aquarium posted video to social media Monday night of construction crews working in the conservatory and knocking down the wave wall.

This is make room for the Asian small-clawed otter habitat coming this summer.

Making room for future Aquarium family members! Construction crews working in the Aquarium’s conservatory recently knocked down the wave wall to make room for the Asian small-clawed otter habitat coming summer 2020. #Otters #Aquarium pic.twitter.com/2ygNkB94Xx — NC Aquarium at FF (@NCAquariumFF) January 21, 2020

The aquarium’s conservatory building closed to visitors in November to accommodate roof and fire suppression repairs and will likely remain closed into late spring 2020. However, the aquarium remains open during the construction, as all saltwater galleries, touch pools and outdoor gardens are accessible. Educational activities, daily dive programs and feedings continue, while sharks, jellies and sea turtles engage and inspire guests.

Aquarium general admission is reduced by $3 during the conservatory closure to $9.95 adults, $8.95 seniors (aged 62+) and military, $7.95 children (ages 3-12); children aged 2 and younger are free. The aquarium is open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Plans for the new exhibit have been ongoing for several years, with construction initially planned for early 2019. The project was delayed due to the impacts of Hurricane Florence.