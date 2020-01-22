Report: Brunswick County tops national list for PFAS contamination

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Drinking water in part of Brunswick County is considered the most toxic in the United States, according to new testing. Wilmington is ranked number 5.

The testing was done by the Environmental Working Group and Clean Cape Fear.

- Advertisement -

PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, like GenX, are considered toxic chemicals.

The study tested water samples from 44 places in 31 cities. Two places in the Cape Fear region are among the top five for highest levels of PFAS.

1 of 3

Highest concentration of the toxic chemicals was found in a sample collected at Belville Elementary School. The sample tested at 185.9 parts per trillion, or ppt.

Related Article: Chemours outlines more actions to reduce PFAS

Brunswick County’s sample falls below the EPA health advisory level of 70 ppt.

Wilmington tested at 50.5 ppt.

The samples were collected from May to December 2019 and analyzed by an independent laboratory for 30 different PFAS chemicals.

“I’m devastated to see my children’s school at the top of this nationwide study,” said Emily Donovan, co-founder of Clean Cape Fear. “Belville is the largest elementary school in southeastern North Carolina. This is wrong. I’m so sad. My PTO should be asking for cookie and cupcake donations–but instead parents are regularly asked to donate gallons of bottled water. America is better than this. We need to start acting that way.”

While the study found PFASs are present in rainwater and all major US water supplies, the high levels in the area are likely due to the legacy of the Chemours facility near Fayetteville discharging these chemicals into the Cape Fear River.