Crews on scene of gas leak in downtown Burgaw

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw is reporting a gas leak near downtown Thursday.

The town says gas leak is in the area of Wilmington Street and Walker Street.

As of 3:07 p.m., crews were on the scene making repairs. However, the town says the repair will be a lengthy process and is anticipated to continue through the evening hours due to the location of the gas line.

The town is asking for people either stay stay inside or avoid the downtown area until further notice.

Please check back for more on this developing story.