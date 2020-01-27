Sheriff’s office investigating teacher for indecent liberties with student

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation dealing with indecent liberties with a child, according to a press release.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office, detectives have arrested Peter Frank on 12 counts of felony sex crimes.

The investigation unveiled that these crimes began in 2003 and most recently in 2019 dealing with six victims.

Frank has been charged with 12 felony charges, 6 indecent liberties with a child, and 6 indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

This is an ongoing investigation and any additional information will be released as it becomes available. If you have any information related to Peter Frank please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4260 or click here.