Roland Grise band teacher accused of child sex crimes held under $750k bond

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A band teacher who has spent more than 20 years with New Hanover County Schools made his first court appearance on a dozen child sex crimes charges.

Peter Frank, 47, appeared in court via a video conference on Tuesday afternoon.

He’s charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher. Each count carries a maximum of 59 months in prison.

Investigators say the crimes began in 2003 and most recently in 2019 dealing with six victims. Prosecutors said one of the victims is a current student.

In court, District Attorney Ben David revealed he is turning the case over to the NC Attorney General’s Office because of a conflict of interest. An employee in the district attorney’s office, who attended Roland Grise years ago, will serve as a witness because one of their friend’s reported being assaulted by Frank. David said his office was made aware of that report in the beginning of January.

Frank began working with New Hanover County Schools in 1997. Frank was suspended with pay December 3, 2015 while an investigation was completed. Six days later, he was suspended without pay for 10 days for an incident not involving a student. No word on what that investigation was concerning.

WWAY reached out to New Hanover County Schools, who told us Frank is currently on suspension and has been since Thursday.

“New Hanover County Schools have been alerted to the recent arrest of Pete Frank by the New Hanover County Sherrif (sic) Office. The district is cooperating fully with the NHCSO as they continue their investigation. If NHCS can confirm the allegations against Pete Frank the district will take the appropriate actions including and up to dismissal and revocation of teaching licenses. We hold our educators to the highest standards, the greatest responsibility placed upon all NHCS employees is the safety and well being of our students.”