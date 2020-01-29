Brunswick County man convicted on multiple child sex crimes charges

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bolivia man was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison on multiple child sex crimes charges.

On Wednesday afternoon, a jury found Sean Michael Lent, 25, guilty of second degree rape, two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child and two counts of indecent liberties.

According to warrants, the crimes happened between November 2014 and November 2016 and involved a child between the ages of 3 and 4. Lent was between 20 to 22 years old at the time.

A judge sentenced Lent to a minimum of 46 years in prison.