Bolivia man part of Grammy-winning opera recording

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There is a local connection to this year’s Grammy Awards.

John Dooley of Bolivia is part of the Boston Modern Orchestra Project. The group took home a Grammy over the weekend.

“Fantastic Mr. Fox” was the winner of Best Opera Recording.

It is composed by Tobias Picker and based on Roald Dahl’s children’s novel.

Dooley was hired to sing “Badger the Miner” in the opera in 2014.

He is a classically trained opera singer with some musical theater experience.