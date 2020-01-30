Funeral services announced for fallen Wilmington soldier

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear is preparing to honor a fallen soldier.

To help, a business opened its door for those who want to offer their condolences to the family of Spc. Antonio Moore.

Spc. Moore was deployed in Syria when he was killed in a vehicle rollover accident.

A Northside Bridge Builders spokesperson says people can come by their business on Princess Street and drop off flowers, cards, flags, and yellow ribbons.

Moore’s viewing will be held Monday from 3-6 p.m. at Wilmington Funeral and Cremation.

His funeral will be at noon on Tuesday at Union Missionary Baptist Church.