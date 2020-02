WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Walmart in Monkey Junction was evacuated around 4:45 p.m. Sunday due to a possible bomb threat.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says crews were working to determine if there is a true threat.

As of 6:35 p.m., the building had been cleared.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.