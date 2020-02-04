NHCS announces resignation of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools leaders announced Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. John Welmers has resigned.

Welmers’ resignation is effective March 1, and he will take earned leave as of that date.

A spokeswoman for the district says his duties will be reassigned to other staff while the Board of Education seeks his replacement.

This decision follows a special meeting by the New Hanover County Board of Education Tuesday at 4 p.m.

In a statement, the district acknowledges the resolution passed by County Commissioners Monday night to offer support in personnel investigations.

“We are grateful for their offer of school-based support and look forward to partnering together to take proactive steps forward,” the district said. “We acknowledge and understand the community’s concerns.”

The Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting to discuss personnel matters on Friday at 7:30 a.m. at the Board of Education Center located at 1805 S. 13th Street.