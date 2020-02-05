Man charged in late night murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested a man after a shooting Tuesday night in Wilmington.

Donte Jamar Rollinson, 45, is charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

- Advertisement -

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Fullwood Alley.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rollinson was taken into custody nearby. He is being held at the New Hanover County Jail without bond.

This case is still under investigation.