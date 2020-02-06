‘Always wear a seat belt’: Family warns others after teen dies in crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One family is mourning the death of a teenager who died last week in a car accident. Now, they’re sharing a message they hope will save lives.

Ryan Knotts was only 18 years old when he was killed in a fatal car accident.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re going around the corner, going a half mile down the road, always wear your seat belt,” Ryan Knotts’ uncle Kraig Knotts said. “You never know when an accident like this is going to happen.”

He wasn’t speeding or texting, but he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The teenager left a legacy of love behind.

“Very well mannered, respectful,” his uncle said. “He had a unbelievable desire to live and for life. Family meant everything to him.”

His family says he was always willing to help others.

“He showed his grandmother his license that had the little red heart on it and he was VERY excited at the fact that he had made that choice to be an organ donor,” Knotts said. “Hoping that nothing would ever happen to him of course but in the event that something did, he would be able to pass on something to help other people.”

And that’s exactly what he did.

On February 3, Ryan was recognized with an honor walk. Donating his organs, helping others even after he died.

“He was a very caring person, so that definitely is no doubt a definition of his character and the kind of kid he was,” Knotts said.

The family has not yet heard how Ryan’s organs have helped others in need, but they look forward to the day they do.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday for family and friends to remember Ryan and celebrate his life.