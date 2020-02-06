Homicide investigation underway after missing man found dead

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man reported missing in late january was found dead.
According to a news release, Alex Delamez Moore, 28, was found on a piece of property in the 6000 block of Hallsboro Road North in Clarkton.
Investigators found Moore while conducting a search of the property.
Moore was last seen on January 27.
No word on how Moore died.
If you have information about Moore’s death, contact Det. Rockenbach with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 770-2145.