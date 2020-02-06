Risk for severe weather in the Cape Fear tonight

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear region is under a Category 3 risk for severe weather Thursday.

The National Weather Service expanded its “enhanced” area to include the entire Cape Fear Region. Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New Hanover, and Brunswick are now all under an enhanced risk for severe weather Thursday.

Passing showers and storms are possible during the day, otherwise very warm and breezy conditions.

In addition to the wind threat, areas west of Interstate 95 are under a Flood Watch through late Thursday night.

Heavy rain and damaging winds are the primary threats with Thursday night’s storms. There is also a small chance for isolated tornadoes.

The storms will last from the evening into early Friday.

After the storms, temperatures will cool down and stay mainly dry for the weekend ahead.

