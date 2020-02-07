NHCS Superintendent Tim Markley resigns

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After a five hour closed session meeting, the New Hanover County Board of Education announced they are accepting the resignation of Superintendent Tim Markley.

This comes days after frustrated residents yelled for his resignation following news of yet another teacher arrested for indecent liberties with a student.

The school board is asking for additional funding to hire two investigators to review all personnel files.

They are asking for funding to input more cameras and surveillance materials in hallways.

All staff is receiving mental health and first aid training.

“We say we are sorry to our students, families and community,” said School Board Chair Lisa Estep.

The School Board is paying Markley $195,000 to leave and about $31,000 in vested benefits.

WWAY’s Sydney Bouchelle is at the meeting and will have the latest tonight.