River flooding expected this week in the Cape Fear

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Following last week’s heavy rains and with more on the way, some area rivers will experience flooding this week.

Areas along the Black River and Northeast Cape Fear River may see minor flooding over the next days. Because of that, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for 1 p.m. Monday until further notice.

- Advertisement -

Along the Northeast Cape Fear River near Burgaw, the river is expected to crest at 11.1 ft. by Wednesday. Gauges at this time on the Northeast Cape Fear River near Burgaw is 9.9 ft. and rising.

When river levels rise to 8-ft. the lowest portions of River Bend Road and River Birch Road are impacted. Minor flooding of roads in the River Bend and River Birch subdivisions. Croomsbridge Road west of NC 53 begins flooding as well. Additionally, at 11-ft. these areas plus Old Maple Hill Road are impacted and can become impassable.

The Black River is rising, however, at this time no homes will be impacted.

Related Article: Search continues for Burgaw teen missing since April

A Flood Warning also has been issued for part of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County.

The Cape Fear River at W.O. Huske Lock in Bladen County near Tarheel reported moderate river flooding Monday. It is not expected to rise any higher.

When river levels rise to 52-ft. extensive flooding will happen along the left bank of the river. Water levels will also reach the door sill of the USGS well house.

Further down stream in Elizabethtown, a gauge is showing minor flooding with levels expected to go below flood stage on Thursday.

It will take almost a week before the high waters pass through the county into New Hanover County.

Weather forecasts call for rains on Tuesday and Thursday of this week.

Residents in low-lying areas are urged to stay alert.