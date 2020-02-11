Bladen County man creates memorial piece for Kobe Bryant

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We’ve told you the story about the man from Bladen County who builds custom caskets for people all over the southeast. He’s now expanding his talents to the west coast for one very special family.

A few weeks ago, Fletcher Collins with Glorious Custom Designs got a call he never in a million years expected.

Through the power of social media, a friend of Kobe Bryant’s family reached out to Collins. He asked if Collins could create some type of memorial piece of art to honor Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others who were on the helicopter when it crashed in California last month.

Collins says he doesn’t like to compare his projects, but this one hits differently.

“I always dream high and hope big that one day I will do something for someone really great to help them and their family with a loss,” Collins said. “But no, I didn’t see this day this soon or early in my life. But I’m so honored and so humbled to be able to be a part of it.

Collins is planning on driving out to California with the memorial piece ahead of Kobe and Gianna’s funeral on February 24.

He’s keeping the piece under wraps right now, but once it’s revealed to the family, we will share it with all of you here on WWAY.