Residents given ‘right to pledge’ at Board of Elections meeting

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Board of Elections met for the first time since a major controversy over reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Leading up to the meeting, people rallied for what’s being called their “right to pledge.” The rally was held at the National Guard Armory in Elizabethtown.

Greg Gebhardt, who organized the rally, says the pledge of allegiance represents what our country is built on.

“I think it’s important to a lot of Americans because that’s how we grew up,” Gebhardt said. “We don’t pledge an oath or allegiance to a person or an office. We pledge allegiance to the flag. We swear an oath to the constitution. These are symbols of our republic that have made this country great. That will keep this country great.”

The rally is in response to an issue at the Board of Elections meeting in January.

Someone at the meeting requested to add the pledge to the agenda.

Board members denied the request in a 3-2 vote.

At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, Chairwoman Louella Thompson says they offered time for the pledge and prayer for those who wanted it.

After talking to legal counsel, Thompson says since the board is an appointed counsel, they are not required to have a meeting agenda. Therefore, she says they will no longer have an agenda for meetings, but they will allow time for the pledge and a prayer at the beginning of every meeting.

On Friday, the state Board of Elections will hear complaints filed against two board members regarding how they handled last month’s discussion on whether to include the Pledge of Allegiance on the agenda.