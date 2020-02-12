Teen charged with murder after shooting at Columbus Co. gas station

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County teen is charged with murder following a shooting last week.

Jadakiss Jaheim Watkins, 18, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

On February 6, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Sam’s Pit Stop in Bolton around 7:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting in the parking lot.

Officers then learned two people were taken to local hospitals for gunshot wounds.

Dwon Demontre Maultsby, 28, of Chadbourn was transported to Columbus Regional Healthcare Systems but later died.

Watkins was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and was treated and released.

Watkins is currently being held in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective P. Rockenbach at (910) 770-2145.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.