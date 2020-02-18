CresCom Bank robbed, search for suspect underway

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect who robbed a bank late Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 4 p.m. at the CresCom Bank in Holden Beach.
- Advertisement -
The suspect is in his 30s to 40s. He’s described as being between 5’7″ and 5’10 tall. He had dread locks and wore a hat. He took off in a silver passenger car.
1 of 5
No one got hurt. The suspect never showed a weapon.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
We’ll have more details as they become available.