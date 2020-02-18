CresCom Bank robbed, search for suspect underway

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect who robbed a bank late Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the CresCom Bank in Holden Beach.

- Advertisement -

The suspect is in his 30s to 40s. He’s described as being between 5’7″ and 5’10 tall. He had dread locks and wore a hat. He took off in a silver passenger car.

1 of 5

No one got hurt. The suspect never showed a weapon.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Related Article: 5 UNC frat members charged with tampering with smoke alarms

We’ll have more details as they become available.