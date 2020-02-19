Bladen man unveils tribute casket for Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A small town man is making a huge impact with one piece of work.

Fletcher Collins, from Bladen County, built a memorial piece for Kobe Bryant and unveiled his works in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Collins owns Glorious Custom Designs and specializes in custom caskets.

Collins said a friend of Kobe Bryant reached out and asked him to build a special piece for Kobe.

Collins built this tribute casket to honor Kobe, Gianna and the seven other victims in the helicopter crash.

Collins unveiled the casket outside the Staples Center this week.

He says he is honored to have been given the task of building the piece and knew it needed to be something special.

“I was so amazed. As always, on something special to that magnitude. I just feel the gift that God has given me is something to really touch the hearts of many,” Collins said. “Whenever the guy mentioned my name concerning it, it made me feel humble.”

A public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna is scheduled for Monday at the Staples Center. We’ll have the full story on what went into making this special piece next week.